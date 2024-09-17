Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Cut by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 534,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $474.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

