Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga Sells 24,862 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15. The stock has a market cap of C$701.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$28.88.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.