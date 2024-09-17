Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga Sells 24,862 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15. The stock has a market cap of C$701.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$28.88.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.