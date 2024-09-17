Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

