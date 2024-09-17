Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. Sells 6,769 Shares

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

