LPL Financial LLC Acquires 82,860 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.42% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $32,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FCAL stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 376.32%.

See Also

