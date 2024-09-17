LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 80.99% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth $507,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of REVS opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

