LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $34,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,167,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.