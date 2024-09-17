LPL Financial LLC Buys 77,212 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.18% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $35,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 160,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

