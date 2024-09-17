LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $31,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 301,983 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

