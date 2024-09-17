LPL Financial LLC Has $31.69 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $31,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.