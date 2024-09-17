LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

JBBB stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3703 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

