LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,229,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 650,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,121,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 703,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.