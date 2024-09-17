LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,012 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VIOO stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.