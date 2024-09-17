LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,012 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIOO stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.