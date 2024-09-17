Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.51.

LUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Corporate insiders own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

LUN opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.9548585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

