Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.53.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 389,368.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

