Lynn B. Trelstad Sells 25,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 743,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

