MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of MAG opened at C$19.59 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2205607 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

