Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in US Foods were worth $347,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.