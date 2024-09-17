Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 10,139,174 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,930.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.75% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $645,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

