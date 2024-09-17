Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 331,808 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of Datadog worth $511,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Datadog by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,997 shares of company stock worth $68,517,631 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

Datadog stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 348.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

