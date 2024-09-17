Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,141 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 202,559 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $345,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

ADBE opened at $521.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

