Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 916,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340,447 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $602,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $636.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.44. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.