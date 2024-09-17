Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,119,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,586 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $338,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.