Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.81% of Credicorp worth $488,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after buying an additional 432,301 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAP opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

