Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.71% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $737,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

