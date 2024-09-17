Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $375,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

NYSE:MAA opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

