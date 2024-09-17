Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $342.22 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1,490.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.86% of Cheniere Energy worth $342,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

