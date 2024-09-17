Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $374.20 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.94% of nVent Electric worth $374,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in nVent Electric by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in nVent Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

