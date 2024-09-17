Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $410.22 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.31% of CMS Energy worth $410,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

