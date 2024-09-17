Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $427.81 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $427,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

