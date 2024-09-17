Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $450.04 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,054 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.07% of GFL Environmental worth $450,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 4.85%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.