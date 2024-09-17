Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $588.20 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 750,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.21% of Ross Stores worth $588,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

ROST stock opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

