Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $760.28 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,032 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.45% of RB Global worth $760,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of RB Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $2,214,474. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

