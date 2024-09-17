Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $763.66 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907,516 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $763,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

