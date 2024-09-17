Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.83% of Trane Technologies worth $618,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $370.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

