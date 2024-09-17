Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 691,341 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $579,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 68,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

