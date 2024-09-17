Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.58% of Electronic Arts worth $583,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.