Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 153,500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.70% of SBA Communications worth $358,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,470,000 after purchasing an additional 233,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after purchasing an additional 159,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,079,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

