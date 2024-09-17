Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 29,590 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $405,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after acquiring an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

