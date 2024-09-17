Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 41,554 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $409,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.69.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

