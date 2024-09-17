Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 419,856 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,856 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $382,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,255,000 after buying an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after buying an additional 563,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,918,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

