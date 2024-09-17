McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $296.66 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

