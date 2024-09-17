MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Shares Down 3.1%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 67,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 53,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

MDxHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 987.86% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDxHealth SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MDxHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,550,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,000. MDxHealth comprises approximately 10.4% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned about 16.67% of MDxHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.