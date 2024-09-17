Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $356.69 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

