MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

MEG opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.08. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$22.79 and a 1-year high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.7951669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,986.86. In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,700.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

