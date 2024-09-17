Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno Acquires 7,800 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at $446,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

