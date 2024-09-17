Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CFO Sells $40,802.16 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Ann Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

