Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CFO Sells $40,802.16 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christine Ann Fox also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10.
MREO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
