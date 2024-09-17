Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.89).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

