Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 65.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 958.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $73.47.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.36%.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

