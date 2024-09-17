Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

